"CBI Hunts Absconders in Post-Poll Unrest; TMC Leaders' Homes Raided"

The CBI conducted raids in West Bengal targeting six absconders in a post-poll violence case involving Trinamool Congress leaders. Non-bailable warrants were issued against Buddhadeb Maity, Pradip Mandal, Debabrata Panda, Tapas Bej, Arjun Kumar Maity, and Bikramjit Das. The operation is part of investigating the 2021 killing of BJP worker Janmejay Dolui.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 18:39 IST
The CBI conducted raids at various locations in West Bengal on Friday, looking for six absconders in a post-poll violence case, including some Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) search operation was aimed at tracing the whereabouts of the six absconding accused against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued by a special court, the officials said.

The court has issued the warrants against Buddhadeb Maity, Pradip Mandal, Debabrata Panda, Tapas Bej, Arjun Kumar Maity and Bikramjit Das, they said.

The CBI team searched the residences of two TMC leaders at Kathi in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal in connection with its ongoing probe into the killing of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in post-poll violence in 2021, an officer said.

A team of CBI officers raided the houses of Debabrata Panda, a TMC leader from Kathi Block number 3, and block president Nandadulal Maiti in the early hours, he said.

''Panda, Nandadulal's son and 52 others have been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the killing of Janmejay Dolui,'' the CBI officer told PTI.

Dolui, a BJP worker, was killed in violence following the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

The officer said 30 people were summoned for questioning in connection with the matter but none turned up.

''We are conducting raids at places associated with these people. We need to question them,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

