Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Mother Bows Out of Karakat Race

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's mother Pratima Devi withdrew her candidature from Bihar's Karakat Lok Sabha seat on Friday, even as her son remains in the fray despite alleged pressure from the BJP to pull out.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha head and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha is contesting as the NDA candidate from the south Bihar seat, where Singh decided to contest after declining a BJP ticket from Asansol in West Bengal.

The Election Commission confirmed Pratima Devi's withdrawal, who had filed her nomination as an independent candidate on May 14. Speculations were rife that her entry into the race was at the behest of her son, who feared rejection of his own nomination. Friday was the final day for withdrawal of nominations from Karakat seat, scheduled for polls on June 1.

Singh's decision to contest against the NDA nominee drew criticism from some BJP leaders, including Union Minister R K Singh, who is seeking re-election from the neighboring Arrah Lok Sabha seat. Though Pawan Singh is believed to still be a member of the BJP, party sources remained silent on the matter. The singer-turned-politician had reportedly sought a ticket from RJD before opting to contest independently.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, ''There will only be development. There won't be any noise. We will give a new dawn to Karakat''.

Despite multiple attempts by PTI, Bihar BJP president and state Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary was unavailable for comment on Singh's decision to contest against the NDA nominee from Karakat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)