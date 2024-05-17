Left Menu

Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Mother Bows Out of Karakat Race

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singhs mother Pratima Devi withdrew her candidature from Bihars Karakat Lok Sabha seat on Friday, even as her son remains in the fray despite alleged pressure from the BJP to pull out.Rashtriya Lok Morcha head and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha is contesting as the NDA candidate from the south Bihar seat, where Singh decided to contest after declining a BJP ticket from Asansol in West Bengal.The Election Commission confirmed Pratima Devis withdrawal, who had filed her nomination as an independent candidate on May 14.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-05-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 22:16 IST
Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Mother Bows Out of Karakat Race
  • Country:
  • India

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's mother Pratima Devi withdrew her candidature from Bihar's Karakat Lok Sabha seat on Friday, even as her son remains in the fray despite alleged pressure from the BJP to pull out.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha head and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha is contesting as the NDA candidate from the south Bihar seat, where Singh decided to contest after declining a BJP ticket from Asansol in West Bengal.

The Election Commission confirmed Pratima Devi's withdrawal, who had filed her nomination as an independent candidate on May 14. Speculations were rife that her entry into the race was at the behest of her son, who feared rejection of his own nomination. Friday was the final day for withdrawal of nominations from Karakat seat, scheduled for polls on June 1.

Singh's decision to contest against the NDA nominee drew criticism from some BJP leaders, including Union Minister R K Singh, who is seeking re-election from the neighboring Arrah Lok Sabha seat. Though Pawan Singh is believed to still be a member of the BJP, party sources remained silent on the matter. The singer-turned-politician had reportedly sought a ticket from RJD before opting to contest independently.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, ''There will only be development. There won't be any noise. We will give a new dawn to Karakat''.

Despite multiple attempts by PTI, Bihar BJP president and state Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary was unavailable for comment on Singh's decision to contest against the NDA nominee from Karakat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024