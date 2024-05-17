Left Menu

Chaos and Despair: AAP in Turmoil Over Maliwal Incident, Says Delhi BJP

The noose is tightening against Bibhav Kumar and Kejriwal has also come under suspicion, he claimed.The way Maliwal was assaulted at the Chief Ministers residence, the criminal character of AAP has been exposed, Sachdeva alleged.Atishi should also have commented on the silence of Kejriwal over the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 22:20 IST
Chaos and Despair: AAP in Turmoil Over Maliwal Incident, Says Delhi BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP on Friday alleged that the AAP was in a state of ''panic and hopelessness'' due to the ''tightening noose'' in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Atishi in a press conference alleged that Maliwal, party's Rajya Sabha MP, has become the face of BJP's conspiracy to frame Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that Atishi's statement in the Maliwal incident expressed ''panic and hopelessness'' of her party.

''The silence of Kejriwal on the whole incident hints that AAP is protecting a goon. The noose is tightening against Bibhav Kumar and Kejriwal has also come under suspicion,'' he claimed.

The way Maliwal was assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence, the ''criminal'' character of AAP has been exposed, Sachdeva alleged.

''Atishi should also have commented on the silence of Kejriwal over the incident. Three days ago, AAP MP Sanjay Singh admitted the incident with Maliwal at Chief Minister's residence saying the Chief Minister Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it. Where was Atishi then?'' he asked.

The whole country stands with Maliwal in her struggle for her ''honour,'' Sachdeva said and demanded strict action against the guilty in the matter.

According to the FIR registered by the Delhi Police in the matter, Maliwal was ''kicked and slapped seven to eight times'' allegedly by Kumar. The FIR also stated that Kumar ''did not relent'' despite her asking him to stop.

Maliwal has also claimed that Kumar hit her with ''full force again and again'' but no one came to her rescue. She also alleged that despite telling Kumar that she was menstruating and in pain, he did not budge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024