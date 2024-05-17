Chaos and Despair: AAP in Turmoil Over Maliwal Incident, Says Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP on Friday alleged that the AAP was in a state of ''panic and hopelessness'' due to the ''tightening noose'' in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Atishi in a press conference alleged that Maliwal, party's Rajya Sabha MP, has become the face of BJP's conspiracy to frame Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that Atishi's statement in the Maliwal incident expressed ''panic and hopelessness'' of her party.

''The silence of Kejriwal on the whole incident hints that AAP is protecting a goon. The noose is tightening against Bibhav Kumar and Kejriwal has also come under suspicion,'' he claimed.

The way Maliwal was assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence, the ''criminal'' character of AAP has been exposed, Sachdeva alleged.

''Atishi should also have commented on the silence of Kejriwal over the incident. Three days ago, AAP MP Sanjay Singh admitted the incident with Maliwal at Chief Minister's residence saying the Chief Minister Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it. Where was Atishi then?'' he asked.

The whole country stands with Maliwal in her struggle for her ''honour,'' Sachdeva said and demanded strict action against the guilty in the matter.

According to the FIR registered by the Delhi Police in the matter, Maliwal was ''kicked and slapped seven to eight times'' allegedly by Kumar. The FIR also stated that Kumar ''did not relent'' despite her asking him to stop.

Maliwal has also claimed that Kumar hit her with ''full force again and again'' but no one came to her rescue. She also alleged that despite telling Kumar that she was menstruating and in pain, he did not budge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)