Congress will win both Amethi, Raebareli seats with huge majority: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed confidence in his party's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and said that INDIA bloc government will be formed and Congress will win both Amethi and Raebareli seats with a huge majority. "On June 4, the results will come in favour of the INDIA alliance and the government will be formed... No one believed their (BJP) words and there was a wave of INDIA alliance in the whole country... Congress is going to win both Amethi and Raebareli seats with a huge majority," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi and Congress candidate from Raebareli constituency Rahul Gandhi held a joint rally along with Samajwadi Party Chief and candidate from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Friday. Notably, Lok Sabha and assembly polls are being held simultaneously in Odisha. The four-phased Lok Sabha and assembly elections started on May 13 and will also be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1.

The Congress, on May 3, announced Rahul as a candidate from Raebareli and loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi, keeping Priyanka as well as Vadra out of the electoral contest. Sharma is pitted against Union Minister Smriti Irani, who trounced Rahul in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Amethi seat has been represented by Rahul since 2004, and he remained a member of Parliament from the constituency until 2019. His father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, too, was an elected member of Amethi in the Lower House from 1981 till his death in 1991.

Sonia Gandhi contested and won Amethi in 1999 before passing the baton on to Rahul in 2004. Before Sonia, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had won from Raebareli three times. Rae Bareli constituency goes to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the constituency, bagging 5,34,918 votes. Her closest rival, Dinesh Pratap Singh, put up a formidable challenge, gathering 3,67,740 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)