Left Menu

"Maliwal Suffers Leg and Cheek Injuries: Medical Report Reveals"

In the FIR, Maliwal claimed that Kumar hit her with full force again and again and she was kicked and slapped seven to eight times. Maliwals medical examination was conducted on Friday. According to her medico-legal certificate MLC from AIIMS, Maliwal has bruises over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3x2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2x2 cm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 11:45 IST
"Maliwal Suffers Leg and Cheek Injuries: Medical Report Reveals"
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal aide Bibhav Kumar, has bruises over her left leg dorsal and right cheek, according to her medical report.

This comes as Maliwal filed an FIR against Kumar for assaulting her at CM's residence on Monday. In the FIR, Maliwal claimed that Kumar hit her with ''full force again and again'' and she was ''kicked and slapped seven to eight times''. Maliwal's medical examination was conducted on Friday. According to her medico-legal certificate (MLC) from AIIMS, Maliwal has ''bruises over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3x2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2x2 cm''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024