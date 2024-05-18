Amethi: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in support of Kishori Lal Sharma

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday in support of long-time Gandhi family loyalist, KL Sharma who is pitted against Rahul Gandhi's slayer in last Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Smriti Irani. Both Gandhi and Sharma were seated on the roof of a vehicle. They were waving to the people.

A large number of people had gathered for the roadshow, along with Congress party flag and posters of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Earlier in the day, Kishori Lal Sharma exuded confidence in coming out victorious against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

"Not contesting to lose. I have faith in the alliance," Sharma said in an interview to ANI. He said that the Amethi constituency was developed by the Gandhi family and urged voters to vote for the INDIA bloc based on their development work.

"The Gandhi family developed this constituency. Vote for us based on our development work and our (the Gandhi family's) legacy. Vote for them (BJP) for development work they have done," he said. "I am a soldier of the party and abiding by the party's decision. Raebareli and Amethi are considered constituencies of the Gandhi family. So, Rahul ji is contesting from Raebareli and I am fighting from here," the Congress leader added.

Kishori Lal Sharma, a close associate and loyalist of the Gandhi family, is originally from Punjab's Ludhiana. He has been working for the Congress Party in Amethi for years. Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav attended a joint public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi to campaign for Congress and INDIA bloc candidate KL Sharma.

"I came here for the first time 42 years ago with my father (Rajiv Gandhi). Whatever I have learned about politics, it has been taught to me by the Amethi public. At that time, there were no roads and no development. And I have witnessed the relationship of love between the people here and my father," the Congress leader said. "And that is also (my style) of politics. So, you do not think that I am contesting from Rae Bareli... I was, am and will belong to the Amethi," he added.

In 2019, Smriti Irani ended Gandhi family's stint on the seat of Amethi by defeating Rahul Gandhi by over 55,000 votes. Amethi, the most-watched seat in the fifth phase, will go to the polls on May 20. The results will be announced on June 4.

The Amethi seat comprises five assembly segments, including Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, and Amethi. The constituency is a general seat. Polling for 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is being held across all seven phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

