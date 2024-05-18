Music for Democracy: Central Election Observer Strikes a Chord in Bhiwandi
At a recent event in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, central election observer Chittaranjan Dhangada Majhi used music to inspire voter participation ahead of the May 20 polls. Majhi performed 'Apna ye vote hai… apni ye pehchan hai…,' a song by Chinar-Mahesh, emphasizing the importance of voting. The function was attended by local officials, including Collector Ashok Shingare.
- Country:
- India
A central election observer deputed to Maharashtra's Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls on May 20, is using the power of music to urge voters to cast their ballots. At a function held here to galvanise voter participation, Chittaranjan Dhangada Majhi ventured beyond his observer's role with the rendition 'Apna ye vote hai… apni ye pehchan hai…', said the Thane district administration in a release on Saturday. The song, composed by Chinar-Mahesh, urges citizens to exercise their franchise on polling day, it said. Majhi, a 2010 IRS officer, recently released a song titled 'Vande Bharat' on YouTube, the release said, adding that Collector and District Election Officer Ashok Shingare was among those who attended the function. Bhiwandi and 12 other Lok Sabha seats, including six in Mumbai, will vote in the fifth phase of general elections on May 20. It will also mark the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, his loyalist Kumaraswamy Lakshmi Narasimha Prasad Sharma from Amethi
"Congress should be worried about its seat count...": BJP's Goa Lok Sabha Incharge Ashish Sood
Rahul Gandhi to Contest Lok Sabha Elections from Rae Bareli, Ally Kuldeep Rai Sharma from Amethi
BJP's Tally in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Would be Disastrous: PM Modi at Bengal Rally
PM Modi predicts Congress' inability to reach 50 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, warns at Bengal rally