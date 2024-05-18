Left Menu

Kejriwal Predicts End of BJP's 'Dictatorial' Rule on June 4

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims nationwide anger against BJP and predicts its end on June 4, the counting day of Lok Sabha polls. He urges voters to choose AAP to avoid his imprisonment and criticizes BJP's tactics to oppress opposition. Kejriwal is on interim bail till June 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed the entire country is seething in anger against the BJP and will end its ''dictatorial'' rule on June 4, the counting day of the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a street meeting in West Delhi's Najafgarh area, he claimed the BJP would soon arrest AAP leaders such as Raghav Chaddha, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to crush the opposition.

The AAP national convener made the comments on the day his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal.

He appealed to the people to vote for his party to stop him from going to jail again. ''It's in your hands. If you want me to go to jail choose the BJP, otherwise choose the AAP.'' Kejriwal said the Lok Sabha poll results will prove to the BJP that the entire country is angry with its ''dictatorial'' rule. He exuded confidence that people will oust the BJP from power.

Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, has been granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2, a day after the last phase of polling in the general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

