Following are the top stories at 9.45 pm: NATION DEL47 LDALL MALIWAL **** Maliwal case: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar arrested; AAP chief says he will go to BJP headquarters on Sunday New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence even as a combative AAP chief said he and other party leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on Sunday and dared the ''prime minister to send anyone he wants to jail''.**** ELN116 ELECTIONS-HR-2NDLD-PM-GOHANA **** Modi says Art 370 buried in 'kabristan', Cong should forget 'dream' of restoring it Sonipat (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday kept up the attack on the Congress, saying it should forget the ''dream'' of bringing back Article 370 as it has been ''buried'' in the ''kabristan (graveyard)''.**** DEL46 ELECTIONS-LD CAMPAIGN END **** Fifth phase: Campaigning ends for 49 seats; Amethi, Rae Bareli, Baramullah in limelight; WB sees highest security deployment Mumbai/Lucknow: Campaigning concluded on Saturday for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls covering 49 constituencies in six states and two UTs including the high-profile Rae Bareli and Amethi seats from where former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani are in the fray respectively.**** DEL44 MEA-BISHKEK-INDIAN-LD-STUDENTS **** Violence in Bishkek: Indian mission asks Indian students to stay indoors New Delhi: India on Saturday asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after the Kyrgyz capital city reported mob violence targeting international students, especially from South Asia.**** ELN101 ELECTIONS-DL-MODI **** Cong-AAP opportunistic alliance, one corrupt party covering another: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said opposition INDIA bloc can go to any extent in pursuing its ''vote bank'' politics, claiming that the then Congress government during the 2014 elections had handed over 123 properties spread across prime locations in Delhi to the Waqf Board for votes.**** ELN122 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD PM **** Kejriwal says he, AAP leaders will go to BJP office on Sunday; dares PM to get them arrested New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 ''so that the prime minister can send anyone he wishes to jail''.**** ELN71 ELECTIONS-CONG-PM-BULLDOZER **** Cong seeks EC action on Modi's 'bulldozer' remarks, says he is inciting people New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday took strong objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the party will ''bulloze the Ram temple'' if elected to power, accusing him of instigating people and demanded that the Election Commission takes action on him.**** ELN55 ELECTIONS-MH-2NDLD-ADITYANATH **** Aurangzeb's soul has crept into Congress: Adityanath targets Oppn party over inheritance tax Malegaon/Palghar (Maha): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress over its alleged proposal to introduce inheritance tax, saying that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's soul has crept into the grand old party.**** ELN132 ELECTIONS-BH-2NDLD HIMANTA *** 'New India' doesn't need madarssas, it needs modern colleges producing doctors, engineers: Himanta Muzaffarpur/Siwan/Buxar (Bihar): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the ''new India'' led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not need madarssas but modern institutions that produce doctors and engineers.**** ELN129 ELECTIONS-CONG-PM-DELHI **** Does PM Modi condone 'attack' on Kanhaiya Kumar, asks Congress New Delhi: The Congress demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on whether he condones a violent attack on the opposition party's Lok Sabha poll candidate, Kanhaiya Kumar, allegedly by an associate of BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and what happened to the plan to clean the Yamuna.**** ELN118 ELECTIONS-EC-SUKANTA-NOTICE **** EC issues notices to BJP's West Bengal chief over ads targeting TMC New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday issued two separate show-cause notices to West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar for ''misleading'' advertisements targeting the state's ruling TMC.**** DEL45 HR-BUS-3RDLD FIRE **** 9 killed, 17 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana Gurugram: Nine people, including five women and a 12-year-old girl, were burnt alive and 17 injured when a moving tourist bus caught fire near Dhulawat village in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.**** DEL33 IMD-LD HEAT **** Stifling heat in northwest India to continue for another five days New Delhi: The extreme heat scorching large parts of northwest India will continue for another five days, with Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh predicted to bear the maximum impact.**** DEL39 RUSKIN BOND-90-LD INTERVIEW **** Of strawberry shakes, drives and four newspapers a day: Ruskin Bond turns 90 Landour (Uttarakhand): Old writers never die, they simply go out of print, says India's storyteller through the decades Ruskin Bond as he turns 90 on Sunday, adding with his famed self-deprecating wit that 99 per cent of his tribe are forgotten in the long run. By Manik Gupta**** LEGAL LGD6 DL-COURT-CM AIDE-BAIL **** Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar arrested, his anticipatory bail plea infructuous, says court New Delhi: The anticipatory bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, has become infructuous as he has been arrested, a Delhi court observed on Saturday.**** FOREIGN FGN15 UK-INDIA-LD FTA **** India, UK reaffirm FTA commitment at Strategic Dialogue London: India and Britain have reaffirmed their commitment to conclude a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA) at the annual UK-India Strategic Dialogue here, as the two sides reflected the ''good progress'' on the 2030 Roadmap since the last review.**** FGN16 SINGAPORE-COVID-WAVE **** Singapore seeing new COVID-19 wave, minister advises wearing of masks Singapore: Singapore is seeing a new COVID-19 wave as the authorities recorded more than 25,900 cases from May 5 to 11 even as Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Saturday advised the wearing of masks again. By Gurdip Singh**** FGN27 PAK-NAWAZ-CJP **** Nawaz Sharif alleges ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar conspired to oust him as Pak PM in 2017 Lahore: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said he had an audio recording of former chief justice Saqib Nisar in which he is allegedly heard saying to oust him and to bring in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.****

