EC issues show cause notice to West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar over ads targeting TMC

The Election Commission of India on Saturday issued a show cause notice to West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar and asked him to submit a reply by May 21 in regards to a Trinamool Congress complaint to the poll body that the BJP was "publishing false, unverified, malicious allegations and stoking communal disharmony to appeal for votes on religious grounds" in its advertisements. ECI said that the transcript has been obtained by the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal for the alleged advertisement published by the Bengal BJP, mentioned, "The Sanatan Dharma (traditional religion) has been defamed in this land of Swami Vivekananda and Shri Ramakrishna times and again in these thirteen years. The immersion (Visarjan) of the idol of Ma Durga has seen to be delayed due to the vote bank politics in this Bengal. The worship of Bagdevi is also seen to be impeded. The Ram mandir is considered unholy, and the chanting of 'Jai Shree ram' is regarded as "abusive remarks" in this state. This Bengal is a witness of comparing the idol of Shree Ram with a 'show piece'".

The poll body has asked West Bengal BJP chief Majumdar to explain as to why such content shall not be treated as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. "In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you," the poll body said in its notice.

The Election Commission also censured TMC MLA Humayun Kabir for his 'throw BJP supporters in Bhagirathi river' remarks made at a booth meeting. "The Commission has carefully gone through the contents and averments made by Humayun Kabir in the aforesaid rally in context with all relevant records and provisions and is convinced that he has made the said statement and thus violated the aforesaid provisions of the Model Code Commission without prejudice to any order or notice issued or to be issued subsequently to him in the matter relating to MCC violations, hereby, strongly condemns the impugned statement made by Humayun Kabir, MLA, during an election rally in Kazipara, Murshidabad for the above-mentioned misconduct and censures him for the above-mentioned misconduct," the poll body said.

Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal are being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. (ANI)

