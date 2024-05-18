"BJP's CM will take oath on June 10": Aparajita Sarangi on Odisha assembly polls

Exuding confidence in the BJP winning the Assembly elections in Odisha, party's Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi said on Saturday that a BJP Chief Minister will take oath on June 10. Aparajita along with state BJP president Manmohan Samal, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, Sambalpur LS candidate Dharmendra Pradhan and Balasore MP candidate Pratap Sarangi were part of the roadshow in Balasore on Saturday.

Aparajita told ANI, "Central BJP's order was that five of us should go together and talk to our workers and listen to their problems and prepare for victory. We are all very excited. Workers are very excited. Ever since PM Modi said in Balangir that the people of Odisha should give us 5 years so that we can show what development is. PM told us that we will make Odisha the number 1 state in the country. BJP's CM will certainly take the oath on 10th June." Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the wave of change has picked up pace in Odisha.

"People of the state have made up their minds for a major change in the state. Due to the failure of those who have been in power for 25 years - they disappointed the Odia people - there is huge resentment. The issue is the development and self-respect of Odisha. People of Odisha are going to vote as per that," Pradhan said. The assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the BJD-ruled state are being held across four phases--from May 13 to June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Polling for the first phase was conducted in 28 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha constituencies on May 13. In the fifth phase, 35 Assembly seats and five Lok Sabha constituencies will vote on May 20, 42 Assembly segments and six Lok Sabha seats on May 25, and the remaining 42 Assembly seats and six Lok Sabha constituencies in the last phase on June 1. In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD won 112 out of 146 seats, while the BJP had to settle for just 23 seats and the Congress finished at 9.

In the Lok Sabha elections in the same year, the BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)