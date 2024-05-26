Sambalpur Lok Sabha BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan conducts roadshow in Baripada

Union Minister and BJP candidate from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, Dharmendra Pradhan, conducted a roadshow in Odisha's Baripada on Sunday despite the rainy weather. "This is the home district of President Droupadi Murmu. I am fortunate to come here to appeal to the people to form the BJP government in Odisha and make PM Modi the PM for the third time," Pradhan said while speaking to ANI.

"It is for the love of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that despite the rainy condition here, people in such large numbers have gathered here," he said. Slamming the current BJD government in Odisha, Pradhan said, "Literate individuals in Mayurbhanj are unable to find employment, causing many to leave in search of jobs elsewhere. The lack of essential services like drinking water, doctors, and teachers leads to dissatisfaction among the public. The prevailing sentiment in the nation favors the BJP," Pradhan said while speaking to ANI.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is contesting against Congress party's Nagendra Kumar Pradhan in the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Nitesh Ganga Deb won against BJD leader Nalini Kanta Pradhan by securing 473,770 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the Biju Janata Dal emerged as the largest single party, winning 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP had to be content with just a lone seat. However, in the 2019 polls, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing, marking significant electoral strides to win 8 seats while the BJD's tally dropped to 12. The improved presence was largely attributed to a boost in the BJP's organizational presence in the state.

The assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the BJD-ruled state are being held across four phases--from May 13 to June 1. The counting of votes for all phases in the state and elsewhere will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)