"Modi ji jagganath ke bhi upar ho gaye...": Kejriwal attacks BJP over Sambit Patra's remark

Coming hard on BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's remark on Lord Jagganath, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the BJP has become so arrogant that they consider Modi ji as God and are equating him with Lord Jagannath. Addressing the INDIA bloc rally here today, CM Kejriwal said that the BJP has become so arrogant that these people started considering themselves as God.

"BJP became so arrogant that these people started considering themselves gods. Lord Jagannath is considered the god of the entire universe. Yesterday, the BJP's biggest spokesperson, Sambit Patra, said that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Modi ji. This is a very sad thing. Modi ji jagganath ke bhi upar ho gaye (Modi ji is above even Jagannath ). They should get an answer for their arrogance," he said. Patra landed in controversy on Monday after he told a local news channel that "Lord Jagannath is a devotee (bhakt) of PM Modi." He later described it as a "slip of the tongue."

"These people raise slogans like 'jo Ram ko laaye hai, hum unhe layenge. Lord Ram has brought all of us into this world. These people say that Modi ji has brought Ram. what is this nonsense?" Kejriwal added. Further, he mentioned that the Ram Mandir should've been inaugurated by the President of India.

"Ram Temple was built and the whole country celebrated. We were also very happy that the temple of our Lord Ram Chandra ji was built. But the President should have inaugurated that temple. Why didn't you call her? Because she is tribal. Modi ji insults Adivasis so much. If you remain silent even now, oppression will continue like this," he added. Praising former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi people are grateful to him for helping at the time of Corona.

"The people of Delhi are grateful to Hemant Soren ji. At the time of Corona, Hemant Soren personally helped the people of Delhi. There was a severe shortage of oxygen in Delhi. I called him and he immediately provided oxygen for Delhi," he said. "No court has pronounced Hemant Soren guilty. An inquiry is underway. So, why is he in jail? This is Modi's 'goondagardi'. There is no order against me by any court but I was put in jail. Tomorrow, anyone can be put in jail. Modi ji hates tribal society. Hemant Soren is the biggest leader of the tribal society of the entire country. His father Shiba Soren had struggled a lot to create Jharkhand. Today it is sad to see that his son has been put in jail," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal also asserted that if people press the INDIA bloc button, the results will come on June 4 and Hemant Soren will be among us on June 5. (ANI)

