Former Minister Accuses Congress of Neglecting Kangra District

In a press conference, former minister and BJP leader Major Vijay Singh Mankotia accused the Congress government of neglecting Kangra district. He criticized Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu's lack of experience and condemned various unfulfilled promises, including the development of Dharamshala and the Central University Project.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:41 IST
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

Former minister and BJP leader Major Vijay Singh Mankotia on Tuesday accused the Congress government in the state of discriminating against Kangra district.

Addressing a press conference here, he said despite promises, Dharamshala has not been developed as the second capital of the state and the Central University Project remains underfunded.

The reins of the state have been handed over to someone who lacks experience in running a government, Mankotia said, attacking Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu. He also condemned the government's handling of various projects and accused it of making false promises to the people.

Mankotia accused the Sukhu government of plunging the state into debt and claimed that in just one and a half years, the Sukhu government has taken loans amounting to Rs 14-15,000 crores, increasing the state's total debt to Rs 86,000 crore.

Questioning the Congress government's ability to deliver on its pre-election promises such as providing employment to 5 lakh people and giving Rs 1,500 to women, Mankotia criticised the discontinuation of the previous government's provision of 125 units of free electricity, while failing to deliver the promised 300 units of free electricity.

He also said Congress candidate from the Kangra parliamentary seat Anand Sharma has no connection with Kangra-Chamba.

