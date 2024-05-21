Left Menu

Ursula von der Leyen Advocates for Capital Markets Union Completion

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need to complete a capital markets union in the next Commission term to unlock substantial investments. As the current term nears its end, a new Commission President will be chosen post-EU Parliamentary elections in June.

  Belgium

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told an EU leadership debate that a capital markets union has to be completed in the next Commission to unlock hundreds of billions of euros for investments.

The Commission is coming to the end of its term and a new Commission President will be picked after EU Parliamentary elections take place on June 6-9.

"This is one of the main obstacles we have in Europe...300 billion euros per year go to the United States," she said.

