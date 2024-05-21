BJP Chief J P Nadda Rallies in Haryana, Attacks Opposition for 'Dynastic Politics'

BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition INDIA bloc, dubbing it a ''congregation of the corrupt''.

At a road show in Haryana's Jind to seek votes for the BJP's Sonipat candidate, Nadda also accused the opposition parties of promoting dynastic politics.

''Is the Congress a party of scams or not? Is Lalu's party a party which indulged in scam or not?...,'' he asked the gathering.

He alleged that a number of scams took place during the previous Congress-led UPA regime.

Nadda also held a road show in Rohtak and asked the people to vote for the BJP. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has become strong, self-reliant and is moving on the path of progress.

He said various welfare policies of the Centre have brought positive changes in the lives of the people.

The BJP chief also said Haryana is today on the path of rapid development under the ''double-engine'' government and exuded confidence that like 2019 Lok Sabha polls, this time too the BJP will make a clean sweep winning all 10 seats in the state.

BJP's Sonipat candidate Mohan Lal Badoli accompanied Nadda in Jind while riding an open vehicle. In Rohtak, the BJP chief was accompanied by party candidate from the constituency and sitting MP Arvind Sharma and senior leader O P Dhankar.

Voting for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections on May 25.

