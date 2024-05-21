"Kejriwal has shamed the people of Delhi...": Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor has "shamed" all the people of Delhi. The Defence Minister was holding a roadshow in Delhi's Budh Vihar on Tuesday in support of a BJP candidate from the North-West Delhi constituency, Yogendra Chandolia.

Speaking to ANI, Rajnath Singh said, "INDI Alliance's strength is weakening day after day. Delhi CM, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is out of jail only until June 1. He has shamed the people of Delhi with the kind of things he has done." He lauded BJP leader Yogendra Chandolia and affirmed confidence that he will win the seat by a huge margin.

"Yogendra Chandolia is a popular person in his constituency. He has been working as a BJP worker for a long time. With the crowd that you can see here, it is certain that he will win with a huge margin," Singh added. Further interacting with the people, the Defence Minister said, "India has given the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to the world. I urge all of you to vote in huge numbers for Yogendra Chandolia. This election is for the country."

Chandolia will face Congress candidate Udit Raj in the North-West Delhi seat in the Lok Sabha elections. All seven seats of Delhi will go for polling on May 25. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

BJP has been winning all seven seats in Delhi for the last two elections. Delhi CM Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1.

This time, AAP and Congress are under a seat-sharing agreement in Delhi with the former and latter contesting on four and three seats respectively. Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal's former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's residence.

Kejriwal's former PA was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case. He was produced before the Tis Hazari Court, which remanded him to police custody for five days. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police brought Bibhav Kumar to Mumbai. The police is likely to record statements of the people who Bibhav met during his visit to Mumbai.

Maliwal, in her complaint, alleged that Bibhav "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area." After his arrest, Bibhav was produced before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, which remanded her in police custody for five days. Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint with the police on Friday, accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him. (ANI)

