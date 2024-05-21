Left Menu

Dalai Lama Cheers Lai Ching-te's Presidential Victory in Taiwan

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama extended warm congratulations to Lai Ching-te on his recent presidential victory in Taiwan. He praised Taiwan's thriving democracy and prosperity while urging Lai to meet the people's hopes and challenges. The Dalai Lama's encouraging message was posted on the Central Tibetan Administration's official site.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:28 IST
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday congratulated Lai Ching-te on assuming the presidency of Taiwan and wished him every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of his people.

''It is wonderful to see how firmly rooted democracy has become in Taiwan.

''The Taiwanese people have not only developed a flourishing, robust democracy, but have also achieved great prosperity, while at the same time preserving their rich cultural traditions,'' he said in a statement posted on the official site of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Tibetan government-in-exile.

''May I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Taiwan,'' the Dalai Lamam added.

On May 20, Lai Cheng-te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was sworn in as the fifth elected president of Taiwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

