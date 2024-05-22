TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Predicts BJP's Downfall in Lok Sabha Polls

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that in the last five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has been ''partially fractured'' politically, which will be ''complete'' after the last round of polling on June 1.

The TMC national general secretary also asserted that people of the country have already given their mandate against the saffron party and its ''exit is definite'' after the election results are out.

Speaking in support of TMC candidate from Bankura Lok Sabha constituency Arup Chakraborty, Banerjee said, ''The life of the present BJP government at the Centre is only 10 days''.

The TMC MP, also the nephew of party chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said ''people of the country have partially fractured the BJP politically in the last five phases. This process will be complete after the last and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls''.

''Subhas Sarkar of the BJP had won the seat last time in 2019. But, I want to ask everybody in the region if he has been seen in the constituency in the last five years. Has BJP done any developmental work in Bankura during his tenure?" Banerjee said.

The TMC national general secretary alleged that the saffron party is depriving people of West Bengal by not releasing its dues for welfare schemes.

''As the BJP will be ousted now, all dues of the state will be realised within three months after the new government assumes charge at the Centre," he said.

Banerjee said prices of items of household consumption have risen exorbitantly, along with rates of life-saving drugs.

''The BJP has taken money from pharmaceutical companies through electoral bonds, and therefore, prices of life-saving drugs have increased," he claimed.

Speaking at two other election rallies, Banerjee asserted that only the TMC is committed to fight for the people's rights.

He also criticised BJP's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra for his recent remark that ''Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

''Their audacity has gone beyond limits,'' the TMC MP said.

Patra had later clarified that it was a slip of tongue, and he wanted to mean that the PM was an ardent 'bhakt' (devotee) of Lord Jagannath.

