Left Menu

My heart goes out to families who lost their near and dear ones: Prez Murmu on Rajkot fire

At least 17 people, including children, were killed and three others were injured in a massive fire on Saturday evening that raged in a gaming zone where several people were enjoying a summer vacation outing in Rajkot.In a post on X, Murmu said, I am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 22:09 IST
My heart goes out to families who lost their near and dear ones: Prez Murmu on Rajkot fire
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot. At least 17 people, including children, were killed and three others were injured in a massive fire on Saturday evening that raged in a gaming zone where several people were enjoying a summer vacation outing in Rajkot.

In a post on X, Murmu said, ''I am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones including young children. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those being rescued.'' Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also offered condolences on the incident. In a post on X, Dhankar said, ''Deeply pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident in Rajkot. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and pray for speedy recovery of the injured.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024