My heart goes out to families who lost their near and dear ones: Prez Murmu on Rajkot fire

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot. At least 17 people, including children, were killed and three others were injured in a massive fire on Saturday evening that raged in a gaming zone where several people were enjoying a summer vacation outing in Rajkot.

In a post on X, Murmu said, ''I am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones including young children. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those being rescued.'' Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also offered condolences on the incident. In a post on X, Dhankar said, ''Deeply pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident in Rajkot. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and pray for speedy recovery of the injured.''

