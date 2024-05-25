Left Menu

Zelenskiy to travel to Portugal on Tuesday, after visit to Spain, CNN Portugal says

CNN Portugal said the "Ukrainian president's arrival in the Iberian Peninsula is scheduled for the beginning of next week, but will always depend on the course of the war in Ukraine in the coming hours." It said Zelenskiy "is expected to head to Portugal on Tuesday after visiting Spain".

Zelenskiy to travel to Portugal on Tuesday, after visit to Spain, CNN Portugal says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to travel to Portugal on Tuesday, after his planned visit to Spain, CNN Portugal reported on Saturday. CNN Portugal said the "Ukrainian president's arrival in the Iberian Peninsula is scheduled for the beginning of next week, but will always depend on the course of the war in Ukraine in the coming hours."

It said Zelenskiy "is expected to head to Portugal on Tuesday after visiting Spain". A spokesperson for Prime Minister Luis Montenegro declined to comment and a spokesperson for the president’s office said he does not have any information he can share.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER reported on Friday that Zelenskiy will travel to Spain on Sunday. Earlier this month, Zelenskiy postponed his trip to Madrid and Lisbon amid intense fighting in the Kharkiv region.

 

