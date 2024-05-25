Left Menu

India's development in 10 years of Modi govt is incomparable, says Uttarakhand CM

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 25-05-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 22:24 IST
India's development in 10 years of Modi govt is incomparable, says Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the ''incomparable development'' of the last 10 years and the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday urged the people of Punjab to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third time in the Lok Sabha elections.

''Today the whole world is looking towards India. All this has been possible only due to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Modi,'' Dhami while speaking to reporters here.

Attacking the Congress, Dhami said the grand old party had ruled the country for so many years but it never thought about the people of Punjab.

He said both the Congress and the AAP are contesting elections together in Delhi and Haryana, but in Punjab, they are trying to deceive Punjabis by fighting elections separately.

Now the people of Punjab and the country have understood that if the future of the country is to be bright, then the BJP will have to be in power again and Modi has to be made the prime minister of the country for a third time, the Uttarakhand chief minister said.

Dhami underlined that the Modi government also fulfilled the promise of opening the Kartarpur Corridor -- which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

He added that the Modi government also announced the 'Veer Bal Diwas' to mark the martyrdom day of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase of elections on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024