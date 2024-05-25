India's development in 10 years of Modi govt is incomparable, says Uttarakhand CM

Highlighting the ''incomparable development'' of the last 10 years and the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday urged the people of Punjab to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third time in the Lok Sabha elections.

''Today the whole world is looking towards India. All this has been possible only due to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Modi,'' Dhami while speaking to reporters here.

Attacking the Congress, Dhami said the grand old party had ruled the country for so many years but it never thought about the people of Punjab.

He said both the Congress and the AAP are contesting elections together in Delhi and Haryana, but in Punjab, they are trying to deceive Punjabis by fighting elections separately.

Now the people of Punjab and the country have understood that if the future of the country is to be bright, then the BJP will have to be in power again and Modi has to be made the prime minister of the country for a third time, the Uttarakhand chief minister said.

Dhami underlined that the Modi government also fulfilled the promise of opening the Kartarpur Corridor -- which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

He added that the Modi government also announced the 'Veer Bal Diwas' to mark the martyrdom day of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase of elections on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)