INDI alliance is anti-Hindu, seeks power at nation's cost: CM Yogi

In a strong reaction to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's controversial remarks about Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the "INDI Alliance" are engaged in anti-Hindu politics. Talking to the media in the Gorakhnath Temple complex before leaving for Ballia to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday morning, CM Yogi accused the alliance of prioritising power over the nation.

"These parties want power at the cost of the country and no Indian will accept this", he remarked. Referring to the controversial statement made by the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee against Bharat Sevashram Sangh and Ramakrishna Mission in West Bengal, CM Yogi emphasized that both organizations are esteemed religious and spiritual institutions in India.

He praised the Ramakrishna Mission, which follows the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, for its commendable work in promoting the values and principles of Sanatan Dharma and India's spiritual heritage across the country and the world. "Similarly, Bharat Sevashram Sangh is an influential spiritual organization, which has done commendable work in promoting the values and principles of Sanatan Dharma both within India and globally, following the ideals of Swami Pranavananda. Both organizations have also advanced numerous service projects worldwide", he stated.

CM Yogi further pointed out that opposing Sanatan Dharma and Hindus is the foundation of the politics of the Indi Alliance and all its constituents including Congress, SP, TMC, RJD and Aam Aadmi Party and the statements made by its leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, reflects their frustration over impending defeat. Praising Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangh for their extensive efforts in promoting spirituality and culture through commendable service projects both in India and around the world, CM Yogi cited Swami Vivekananda, who had proudly declared, "We should say with pride that we are Hindus."

Yogi stated that the followers and devotees of these esteemed organizations will give a befitting reply to Congress, TMC, and the Indi Alliance. He compared the current situation to the era of Ravana when sages were threatened, asserting that Sanatan Dharma will not be intimidated by such provocations and will respond decisively. CM Yogi stated that while the Indi Alliance parties are threatening Hindu religious and spiritual institutions, they are also undermining the rights of backward caste people.

He pointed out that in 2010, the TMC government in West Bengal diluted OBC reservations by including 118 Muslim castes in the OBC category, depriving millions of individuals from backward castes of reservation benefits over the past 14 years. Yogi demanded an apology from Mamata Banerjee's TMC government and Congress for this injustice meted out to the OBC community.

He emphasized that taking away the rights of youth and citizens is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who clearly stated that reservations should not be based on religion. The CM stated that implementing reservations based on religion is part of a conspiracy to further divide India. He praised the Kolkata High Court's decision, calling it highly commendable. This ruling, he added, is a strong rebuke to the TMC, Congress, and other Indi Alliance parties. (ANI)

