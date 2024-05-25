Left Menu

NCP to start preparations for Maharashtra elections

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday said it would start preparations for the Maharashtra assembly elections even before the Lok Sabha elections get over.Addressing a press conference, its state unit president Sunil Tatkare said the party is taking steps to strengthen the organization and make it more robust across the state by conducting district-wise reviews.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday said it would start preparations for the Maharashtra assembly elections even before the Lok Sabha elections get over.

Addressing a press conference, its state unit president Sunil Tatkare said the party is taking steps to strengthen the organization and make it more robust across the state by conducting district-wise reviews. He also claimed that several leaders from other parties will join the NCP on Monday. The NCP is part of the ruling coalition in the state along with BJP and Shiv Sena.

''An important meeting will be held on May 27 and it will be chaired by party president Ajit Pawar,'' Tatkare said.

Several prominent leaders will join the party on that day, he claimed, adding that it will ''change the political equations in the country and the state.'' Asked about the demand of the rival NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) for a reelection in Beed Lok Sabha constituency, Tatkare said the demand was being raised two weeks after the polling was held.

''When elections are held, the demand for a re-poll can be made at that moment, in the evening, on the next day, not after weeks...they know that they are going to be defeated,'' he said. BJP's Pankaja Munde is contesting from Beed against NCP (SP)'s Bajrang Sonawane.

