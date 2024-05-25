"Congress has no positive agenda to speak about": BJP's Nalin Kohli after Kharge's remarks on PM Modi

BJP leader Nalin Kohli took a swipe at the Congress party on Saturday, saying that "they have no positive agenda to speak about" after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to poison. "It is evident that the Congress party is unable to deal with the fact that PM Modi is following a positive agenda to make India a developed nation by 2047. If PM Modi is praying to 'Maa Ganga', is that something to pass a personal comment on? It clearly shows that the Congress party is making these personal comments on PM Modi because they have no positive agenda to speak about," Nalin Kohli told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that "this is not the first time" as he claimed that the Prime Minister has been showered with abuses "more than 125 times." "On one hand, there is the mission and vision of PM Modi to make India the third largest economy. but the other side has no mission and no vision, only its own corruption, its own ambition, its own confusion and frustration. The kind of language used for Prime Minister Modiji in frustration, is this Mohabbat ka Dukan? This is Nafrat ka Saman," the BJP leader said on Saturday."And this is not for the first time, Modiji has been showered with abuses more than 125 times. Modi will die like Hitler, was compared to Aurangzeb, that he will die like Aurangzeb, abuses were targeted at his mother and father, insults over him being a chaiwale, insulted his family, insulted the OBC community, and now the way Kharge ji has said shows they are working on insulting the public who have voted him to power," he said.

"Some people of the Congress party said "lakadi aur dande se maarna hei Pradhan Mantri ko'. This shows that they are realising their defeat then these people question the institutions of the country or insult the army or call for violence against people who are on respectable positions and then say we are running Mohabbat ki Dukan. This is not Mohabbat ki Dukan, it is Nafrat ka Saman," Poonawalla said. Earlier on Friday, while addressing a press conference in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Friday, Kharge said, "Maa Ganga has called him (PM Modi). He is talking about 2047 plans... 2047 tak shaaswat bhi rahenge agar (if he stays alive till 2047). Sometimes he goes diving in sea, sometimes he takes dips in Ganga waters, sometimes he goes into caves, sometimes he meditates alone. I don't know, maybe he will get the fruits of all this 'tapasya'."

"I believe that if you work then you get to fill your stomach. If you do good work, then the results will be good. If you commit bad things, bad results will be there. If somebody does bad things and still gets good things, that's upto them. If I say this is poison and don't touch it, and if you still insist on licking it, then what will be the result? Modi is like that," he added. BJP leader Shazia Ilmi also criticised the Congress chief saying that he has "cursed our Prime Minister with malicious intent."

"In his statement today, Kharge Ji has said that if PM Modi will even be there. This is the party that speaks of 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan'. 'Mohabat ki Dukan mein bikta hai nafrat ka saaman'. He has cursed our Prime Minister with malicious intent. The people of the country are watching and understanding the character of this party," Shazia Ilmi said. (ANI)

