"75-year-old man is threatening a 34-year-old youth": Tejashwi Yadav attacks PM Modi

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "looted Bihar" remarks, saying that the people of Bihar are not afraid of anyone adding that a 75-year-old man (PM Modi) is threatening a 34-year-old youth of jail. "People of Bihar are not afraid of the people of Gujarat... The people of Bihar are not afraid of anyone, our Lord Krishna was born in jail. A 75-year-old man is threatening a 34-year-old youth that if you defeat us in the election, we will send you to jail...the public will decide," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Earlier today, PM Modi said that the NDA government would not spare those who looted Bihar. "The NDA government will not spare those who looted Bihar. I guarantee the people of Bihar that those who looted the poor and exploited land in exchange for jobs will face justice. The countdown to their jail journey has begun. Once their helicopter rides end, their prison terms will start. The NDA government will not spare those who looted Bihar. This is Modi Ki Guarantee!" PM Modi said.

"These INDI Alliance politicians will do anything for their political interests. They remain silent when Biharis are insulted. A Congress leader from Punjab insulted Bihari labourers, declaring they wouldn't be allowed to buy houses in Punjab. Did the Congress Shahi family apologize? No. Did RJD leaders stand up for Biharis? No. RJD lacks the courage to challenge Congress on this insult to Biharis," he said. The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 58 parliamentary constituencies saw a cumulative voter turnout of 59.23 per cent, as per the data shared by the Election Commission on Saturday.

According to the poll body, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout of 78.19 per cent. According to the poll body, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout (78.19 per cent) followed by Jharkhand (63.20 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (54.03 per cent), Odisha (60.07 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (52.28 per cent), Bihar (53.61 per cent), Haryana (58.54 per cent), and Delhi (54.98 per cent).

The voting of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls concluded on eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates were in the fray. Elections in Bihar are contested in all seven phases. With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

RJD from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats. As part of the NDA, the BJP and JD (U) will contest for 17 and 16 seats, respectively. The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)