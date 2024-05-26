"Voting for SP-Congress alliance means inviting terrorism again": UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), describing them as "incapable of ensuring security, fostering development, and promoting the welfare of the underprivileged." Addressing an election rally in Shivpur, Varanasi, CM Yogi emphasized that an alliance between SP and Congress would lead to increased terrorism, mafia dominance, exploitation of the underprivileged, and hindrances to development.

"Upon examining the manifestos of Congress and SP, one might infer a pro-Pakistan stance. They propose extending reservation benefits meant for backward classes, scheduled castes, and tribes to Muslims. Nonetheless, Modi ji has emphatically stated that no force on earth can undermine the existing structure of reservations," he said. The Chief Minister denounced the proposed alliance between Congress and SP, citing their alleged inclination towards implementing an inheritance tax. Likening it to Aurangzeb's Jizya tax, he remarked that it reflected the opposition parties' indicating a regressive approach.

Alleging a sinister agenda, he claimed, "These parties intend to seize ancestral properties through coercive means and distribute them among infiltrators and Rohingya Muslims." CM Yogi claimed that the INDI alliance cannot build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya or the Vishwanath Dham in Kashi and is not worth supporting. He alleged that these parties cannot even enhance the holy places of worship.

"The Modi government is poised for reelection, with Chandauli set to play a significant part of 'Abki Baar 400 Paar'. Over the past decade, India's stature has flourished under Prime Minister Modi's stewardship, heralding a new era for the nation," he said. Highlighting the BJP-led central government's achievements in the past 10 years, the Chief Minister said, "Menaces like terrorism and Naxalism have been quelled. The underprivileged have received vital support such as free rations and the Kisan Samman Nidhi, while healthcare has been bolstered with a Rs 5 lakh insurance cover. The PM Awas Yojana has extended housing benefits to many. With Modi at the helm, development, welfare, security, and preserving India's cultural heritage are assured."

"The magnificence of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the grandeur of Lord Shri Ram's temple in Ayodhya, and initiatives like the Vindhyavasini Dham corridor and Markandeya Dham beckon us. Even the centuries-old Samadhi of Kachcha Baba has been revitalized. A society that reveres its heritage is impervious to external pressures. BJP's legacy includes the preservation of our rich cultural heritage," he added. CM Yogi further said that under PM Modi's guidance, Kashi is undergoing comprehensive development, with infrastructural enhancements such as four-lane connectivity. "Introducing high-quality trains like Namo Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Vande Bharat further underscores the government's commitment to elevating India's transportation standards," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the manifold advantages of the waterway for the inhabitants of Kashi and Chandauli and said, "Under the double-engine governance of the BJP, significant strides have been made to enhance the cultural and spiritual heritage of the region. Sarnath, revered as the site of Lord Buddha's teachings, has been adorned with splendour." "Likewise, Lahartara, associated with Sant Kabir Das, has undergone a magnificent transformation, while Seer Govardhan, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, exudes a divine grandeur. The remarkable makeover of temples, riverfronts, and overall development in Kashi has left onlookers awe-struck, prompting them to question whether this is the same city as it was a decade ago," CM Yogi said.

He further asserted that the development pace in Kashi and Chandauli is akin to a bullet train. Union Minister and Chandauli MP Mahendra Nath Pandey, UP Cabinet Minister and Shivpur MLA Anil Rajbhar, Rajya Sabha MP Darshana Singh, Sadhna Singh, Legislative Council member Mahendra Singh, Hansraj Vishwakarma, MLA Sushil Singh, Ramesh Jaiswal, Tribhuvan were present in the public meeting.

Ram, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, Lok Sabha convenor Sarvesh Kushwaha, Lok Sabha in-charge Omkar Kesari, Satua Baba etc were present at the rally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)