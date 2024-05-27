BJP against Muslim reservation to protect SC, ST, OBC quota: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the reservation based on religion is unconstitutional adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is against any kind of Muslim reservation. "Reservation based on religion is unconstitutional. Baba Saheb Ambedkar strongly opposed it but Congress and the parties of the INDI alliance are competing to provide Muslim reservations," he said.

Stepping up his attacks on TMC, CM Yogi thanked the Calcutta High Court for scrapping all the OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010. "In West Bengal, TMC has committed a complete robbery on the reservation rights of OBCs for the last 14 years by including 118 Muslim castes in the OBC category in 2010. We would like to thank the Calcutta High Court which has strongly slapped this type of unconstitutional act of TMC," he said.

"Similarly, in Bihar, Lalu ji has already said that Muslims should get reservations, from where will they get this reservation, they want to give it to Muslims by taking away the reservation of OBC, SC, ST," CM Yogi added. He further said that the BJP is against any kind of Muslim reservation to protect the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC.

"BJP opposes any kind of Muslim reservation to protect the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC and secondly, Muslim reservation is also unconstitutional and if there is an attempt to impose this type of evil practice then the integrity of the country will be affected," CM Yogi said. The Calcutta High Court's directive, issued on May 22, instructs the West Bengal Backward Classes Commission to prepare a new list of OBCs in accordance with the 1993 Act. Individuals who were included in the OBC list prior to 2010 will retain their status, while nominations made after 2010 will be annulled.

It is estimated that about five lakh OBC certificates are set to be invalidated as a result of this decision. However, individuals who have secured jobs under the OBC quota or are in the process of obtaining them will not be affected, as they cannot be excluded from the quota. Hours after the Calcutta High Court cancelled OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said she will not accept the judgement and "OBC reservation continues and will always continue." (ANI)

