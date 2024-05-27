Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes INDIA Bloc: Allegations of Talibani Rule

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has criticized the INDIA bloc, alleging they wish to impose Talibani rule and confine women to their homes. Speaking at a rally, he accused Congress and Samajwadi parties of having a negative mindset and claimed the opposition seeks to redistribute OBC reservations to Muslims.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 15:48 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged the INDIA bloc parties have indicated that they intend to implement Talibani rule in the country and confine women to their homes.

At a poll rally in the Ghosi Assembly constituency in favour of BJP ally and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party candidate Arvind Rajbhar, he alleged that the Congress and Samajwadi Party have a negative mindset.

''They stand against Lord Ram and the nation, denying Dalits and backward communities their rights. Now, they have set their sights on reservations for OBC castes,'' Adityanath said.

''There is talk of taking away reservations meant for the OBCs and allocating them to Muslims. But we will not allow this to happen. These rights belong to the OBC caste and we will not permit them to be usurped,'' he said.

Bhimrao Ambedkar had asserted that religion cannot be the basis of reservation, he said adding the opposition parties have once again have the objective of dividing the country along the lines of religion but people have discerned their intentions.

''We must be wary of the INDI alliance, as they proclaim that if they come to power, they will impose inheritance tax. This tax is akin to Aurangzeb's 'Jizya tax'. Moreover, they declare that if they assume power, they will enforce personal laws, indicating their desire to implement Talibani and Sharia law in the country,'' the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

''However, they fail to recognise that this nation operates under the Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. We will not tolerate the revival of the deplorable practice of triple talaq in our country,'' he said, adding that the INDIA bloc parties intend to confine women to their homes He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation's stature and the dignity of every Indian have risen globally over the past decade. Consequently, the slogan of 'Fir ek bar Modi Sarkar' and 'Abki bar 400 paar' reverberates throughout the country, Adityanath said.

The nation now has better security and major development projects are underway. The rights of the poor are being upheld and free ration is being provided to 80 crore people in the country, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

''Additionally, 60 crore people are benefiting from health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat. As many as, 12 crore farmers benefit from the Kisan Samman Nidhi, and toilets have been constructed in 12 crore households. All this has been achieved due to Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership,'' he said.

From June 4, every person above the age of 70 years will be provided an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per year, Adityanath added.

