BJP Protests Over Candidate's Arrest in Odisha

BJP workers held a protest outside the sub-collector office in Odisha's Khurda district on Monday, demanding unconditional release of the saffron camp's candidate Prashant Jagdev who was arrested on the charge of vandalising an EVM during the May 25 polling.

They also threatened to stage a blockade on the national highway and call for a bandh in Khurda town if the Chilika MLA is not released. The BJP workers also alleged that the ruling BJD hatched a conspiracy to arrest Jagdev, who is contesting from the Khurda assembly segment this time, and demanded the CCTV footage of the polling booth be made public.

BJP MP and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi said, ''Locals claimed that Jagdev did not destroy any EVM. Why is CCTV footage of the polling booth not being examined? The police must make the footage of the booth public.'' Jagdev was arrested by the police on Saturday for allegedly vandalising the EVM at the Kaunripatna booth in the Begunia assembly segment where he along with his wife had gone to cast votes on May 25.

Khurda Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar said the BJP candidate was arrested based on an FIR filed by the presiding officer of the polling booth in Bolagad block's Kaunripatna where he is a voter.

Jagdev was booked under various sections of the IPC and the Representation of People's Act, the SP said.

In his complaint, the presiding officer alleged that the MLA created a disturbance at the booth, obstructed the voting process and abused polling personnel there, Kumar said.

On May 25, polling was held simultaneously for six Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly constituencies in the state.

