Spain and Ireland to Recognize Palestinian State Amid EU-Israel Rift

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain announced that the Spanish Cabinet will recognize a Palestinian state, amid growing tensions between the European Union and Israel. Ireland and Norway will also make similar recognitions. The EU's foreign policy chief supports action against Israeli leaders in the International Criminal Court.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 28-05-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 12:19 IST
Pedro Sánchez
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the Spanish Cabinet will recognise a Palestinian state at its Tuesday morning meeting as a European Union rift with Israel widens.

Ireland and Norway were also to make official their recognition of a Palestinian state later in the day. While dozens of countries have recognised a Palestinian state, none of the major Western powers has done so.

Sánchez, who announced his country's decision before parliament last week, has spent months touring European and Middle Eastern countries to garner support for recognition and a cease-fire in Gaza.

Relations between the EU and Israel nosedived Monday, the eve of the diplomatic recognition EU members Ireland and Spain, with Madrid insisting that sanctions should be considered against Israel for its continued deadly attacks in southern Gaza's city of Rafah.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Spain that its consulate in Jerusalem will not be allowed to help Palestinians.

At the same time, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell threw his weight to support the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor is seeking an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, including leaders of the Hamas militant group.

