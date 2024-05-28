Xi Jinping Advocates for High-Quality Employment in China

China's President Xi Jinping called on Monday for efforts to promote high-quality and sufficient employment while presiding over a group study session of the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, state media reported.

Xi said more efforts should be made to enhance the sense of fulfilment, happiness and security among workers, Xinhua news agency said in a report on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)