Congress wants to "rob" reservations from dalits, tribals and OBC...: JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday claimed that the Congress wants to "rob" reservation from Dalits, tribals, and backward classes and give it to minorities. Addressing a public meeting in Nankhari in Shimla, Nadda said, "They (Congress) want to rob the reservation from Dalits, tribals, and backward classes and give it to minorities."

He also claimed that all the opposition parties are involved in saving the corrupt. "All the parties are involved in saving corruption. PM Modi says remove the corrupt, but they (the opposition) say save the corrupt," he said.

Nadda also criticized Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for coming to Himachal Pradesh only for "seeking votes" but not visiting the state during a tragedy caused by heavy rains last year. "Last year when tragedy struck, I visited here three times. The people who used to call this place their home only came to seek votes. Neither brother (Rahul Gandhi) nor sister (Priyanka Gandhi) came," he said.

Last year, Himachal Pradesh experienced a tragedy due to heavy monsoon rains, leading to landslides and floods. The incident resulted in multiple casualties and significant damage to infrastructure. "A total of Rs 3200 crore was given during the tragedy. But I am saddened to say that I just went to Nankhari and I couldn't tell if there was a pothole in the road or a road in potholes ... The state government is not going to last long. I will account for every penny from the Rs 3200 crore," he added.

The polling for the 2024 general elections in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to take place in a single phase on June 1. The state of Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha constituencies Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla. In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, by-polls will also be held in six Himachal Pradesh assembly seats on the same day. These seats fell vacant after the disqualification of rebel Congress MLAs. The results for both the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly polls will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)