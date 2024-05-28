Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Slams Priyanka Gandhi Over Inaction on Women's Issues

Union Minister Anurag Thakur criticized Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for ignoring women's harassment incidents in states governed by her party and allies. During election meetings, he alleged that Priyanka's 'vote bank politics' blinds her to issues, accusing her of misleading the public without fulfilling old promises.

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:43 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of being silent on women harassment incidents in states ruled by her party and its allies.

During a series of election meetings in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, Thakur said, ''Priyanka Gandhi, who gave the slogan of 'I am a girl, I can fight,' does not see the atrocities on mothers and sisters in Sandeshkhali of Bengal.'' He alleged that it was her ''vote bank politics'' which did not allow her to see the harassment of a woman MP by their colleagues in Delhi.

The minister was referring to the alleged attack on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house in the national capital.

''She should change her slogan to 'I am a girl, but I cannot fight','' he said.

Thakur, the BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, alleged that Priyanka had come to Himachal to cheat the people without fulfilling her party's old promises.

''The irony of Congress and its leaders is that even after 75 years of Independence, they think the public can be misled,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

