Shashi Tharoor Promises to Repeal Controversial Laws if INDIA Bloc Wins

Shashi Tharoor stated that if the INDIA Bloc comes to power, they will repeal amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and remove religious references in citizenship laws. He criticized the BJP's handling of these laws and highlighted Congress’s electoral gains in states where BJP previously dominated.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-05-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 21:20 IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday here said the INDIA bloc, if it comes to power, will repeal the amendments made to the anti-terror law UAPA and references to religion in the law meant to grant citizenship to the refugees.

There is no need for such a law which does not give a person even a chance to prove his innocence, he said, referring to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Many people have been in jail for a long time because of the laws that have been ''weaponised,'' he said.

Tharoor said that the Congress seems way ahead of the BJP in the elections and that it is gaining seats where it got fewer ones in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP, on the other hand, is going down in the states where it made a clean sweep, he said, citing Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Tharoor also took exception to the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was instigating the people.

Responding to the BJP's accusation that the Congress will end reservation, he said there's nothing to this effect in the Congress manifesto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

