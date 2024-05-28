Modi's Grand Roadshow Lights Up Kolkata Ahead of Final Lok Sabha Phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a vibrant roadshow from Kolkata's Shyambazar Five Point Crossing here on Tuesday, ahead of the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The roadshow in support of BJP candidate Tapas Roy culminated at Simla Street, where the ancestral residence of Swami Vivekananda is situated.

Before the event, the PM visited Maa Sarada's residence at Bagbazar and paid homage to her.

He also paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his statue at Shyambazar Five Point Crossing.

Accompanying him were prominent West Bengal BJP leaders, including Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari.

The roadshow started around 7:10 pm and will cover a distance of about two kilometres.

Modi stood atop a decorated vehicle, resplendent in saffron hues and adorned with flowers, images of the PM and BJP's election symbol, the lotus.

As the convoy made its way through the bustling streets, Modi waved at the crowd, which gathered on both sides of the street. At various points in the route, the PM greeted people with folded hands.

Women supporters, dressed in saffron saris, also participated in the colourful procession.

Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' reverberated in the air as the vehicle passed by, with many onlookers capturing the event on their mobile phones.

Barricades were put up across the stretch of the PM's roadshow along with a large contingent of police personnel. Houses along the route were brightly lit and decorated with flowers, creating a festival-like atmosphere, amid the blowing of conch shells and chanting of hymns.

