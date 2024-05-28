"Why is he campaigning in Punjab" : BJP questions kejriwal over extension of interim bail

Delhi Bhartiya Janata Party President Virendraa Sachdeva on Tuesday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for seeking interim bail extension on medical grounds and questioned Kejriwal that if he is so concerned about his health, then why is he taking part in election rallies in Punjab. Virendraa Sachdeva said, "You (Arvind Kejriwal) have asked for an extension of your interim bail from the Supreme Court. You have asked for an extension of your bail to conduct the medical tests for seven days. We are worried about your health too and have consulted a doctor. He said that all the tests can be done in one day only. Then why do you need seven days?"

Sachdeva added further, "It's my request to you that if you have serious health problems, as you claim, then what are you doing in the election campaigns in Punjab? You should take care of your health. Along with your family, we are also worried about your health. If you are not well then what are you doing in Punjab?" The Delhi BJP President in a video also offered help to Kejriwal in getting all his tests done in one day and requested him to stop campaigning and take a rest if he is really sick. "You should come back to Delhi. I will take you for the tests and by the evening, the reports will also come. I request you to worry about your health because your name is there in every scam... And investigation into these will continue from time to time. And I want him to stay safe till that investigation is completed so that he can see how much he has looted Delhi."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested a seven-day extension of his interim bail to undergo several medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, due to "sudden and unexplained weight loss and elevated ketone levels," which suggest potential kidney issues, severe cardiac conditions, or even cancer. Expressing concerns over his weight loss, Kejriwal on Monday had said that he filed a petition in the Supreme Court for the extension of his interim bail for seven more days as he might be facing some serious medical condition for which he needs time to get the medical tests done.

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal until June 1. Addressing a press conference in Bathinda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "My weight has fallen a lot. If a person's weight falls by 7 kg in a month without any reason, then it is a very serious problem. So the doctors have prescribed several tests. I have asked for 7 days so that I can get all my tests done within a week. There could be some serious disease going on inside. The doctors said that if all the tests are done, then at least we will know whether some serious disease is going on inside or not."

However, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to allow an urgent hearing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea, stating that the Chief Justice of India would take a call on Kejriwal's application. (ANI)

