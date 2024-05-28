Mani Shankar Aiyar Apologizes for 'Alleged' 1962 Chinese Invasion Remark
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar issued an unreserved apology for his mistaken use of the word 'alleged' regarding the 1962 Chinese invasion. The error occurred during an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club where he narrated an anecdote. Aiyar's comments were made during the launch of a book, 'Nehru's First Recruits'.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday ''unreservedly'' apologized for ''mistakenly'' using the word 'alleged' for the Chinese invasion in 1962.
According to a purported video of an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club this evening, Aiyar while narrating an anecdote said, ''...In October 1962, the Chinese allegedly invaded India.'' Later, in a brief statement, Aiyar said, ''I unreservedly apologise for having mistakenly used the word 'alleged' before 'Chinese invasion' at the Foreign Correspondents Club this evening.'' Aiyar, who has stoked controversies in the past with his comments, made the remarks at the launch of a book ''Nehru's First Recruits''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress leaders condole BJP leader Sushil Modi's demise
IMA Head Faces Scrutiny from SC over Controversial Remarks Targeting Apex Court
BJP Losing Ground: Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Predicts INDIA Bloc Majority in Upcoming Karnataka Elections
Vote INDIA Bloc for Youth's Empowerment and a Brighter Future: Delhi Congress Leader
Congress leader Kharge says Modi's return as PM could jeopardize elections