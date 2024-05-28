Left Menu

Mani Shankar Aiyar Apologizes for 'Alleged' 1962 Chinese Invasion Remark

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar issued an unreserved apology for his mistaken use of the word 'alleged' regarding the 1962 Chinese invasion. The error occurred during an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club where he narrated an anecdote. Aiyar's comments were made during the launch of a book, 'Nehru's First Recruits'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:34 IST
Mani Shankar Aiyar Apologizes for 'Alleged' 1962 Chinese Invasion Remark
Mani Shankar Aiyar
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday ''unreservedly'' apologized for ''mistakenly'' using the word 'alleged' for the Chinese invasion in 1962.

According to a purported video of an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club this evening, Aiyar while narrating an anecdote said, ''...In October 1962, the Chinese allegedly invaded India.'' Later, in a brief statement, Aiyar said, ''I unreservedly apologise for having mistakenly used the word 'alleged' before 'Chinese invasion' at the Foreign Correspondents Club this evening.'' Aiyar, who has stoked controversies in the past with his comments, made the remarks at the launch of a book ''Nehru's First Recruits''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024