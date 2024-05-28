Rahul Gandhi's Varanasi Rally Sparks Political Heat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday that Narendra Modi will not become the next prime minister, calling it a ''guarantee''.

Addressing a rally in Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Gandhi said the contest here was not between a prime ministerial candidate and Congress nominee Ajay Rai because Modi will not return as PM.

''I am telling you with a guarantee that after June 4, Narendra Modi ji will not be the prime minister of this country,'' Gandhi said.

''The contest between the two is intense and in this contest, Ajay Rai may win,'' he said.

This fight is between the autorickshaw drivers of Varanasi, Banarasi saree weavers, farmers, labourers and billionaires.

Gandhi claimed Modi has waived billionaires' loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore.

''A few days ago, a child from a rich household in Pune killed two persons while driving his Porsche car. The court told that child to write a 300-word essay. I want to ask you that if a scooterist of Banaras or a tempo driver hits someone by mistake, why does the court not make him write a 300-word essay.

''If the son of a poor person hits someone by mistake, then he is told to spend 10 years in jail, the keys (of the vehicle) are taken away and he is handcuffed. This is the India of Narendra Modi, of billionaires,'' the Congress leader said.

Two IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy in the early hours of May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area in Pune.

''In this (India), the land of the poor is taken away without their permission, loans of billionaires are waived and GST is imposed on the poor.

''We (Congress) had brought the Land Acquisition Bill but Narendra Modi cancelled it,'' he said. If the Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, it will protect people's lands, waive farmers' loans and simplify the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

''We are going to give lakhs and crores of rupees to the poor people of India. A list of the poor families of India will be made under the Mahalaxmi Yojana. We will deposit Rs 1 lakh every year in the account of a woman from a poor family,'' he said.

Further attacking the BJP, Gandhi once again alleged that if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha polls, it will ''destroy'' the Constitution.

''Narendra Modi and his leaders have openly attacked Babasaheb's Constitution. BJP people say that if they win, they will destroy the Constitution. I want to tell the BJP that this will be the biggest mistake of your life. No power in the world can destroy our Constitution,'' he said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also addressed the rally.

Voting will be held in Varanasi in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

