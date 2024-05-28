"AAP supports those involved in harassing women": Shehzad Poonawalla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday targeted Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his silence on the alleged video of Punjab Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh. Poonawalla alleged that the party always supports those involved in harassing women and does not stand with the women.

Shehzad Poonawalla attacked AAP and said, "Corruption and misconduct, this has become their behaviour. They always have an approach of humiliation towards women and this has become the standard operating procedure of AAP, be it in Delhi or Punjab." The remarks by Shehzad Poonawalla came while he was addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on the issue of alleged obscene video involving Balkar Singh.

Talking about the assault on Swati Maliwal, Poonawalla said, "You must remember that 15 days ago, at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, a woman, who is a Rajya Sabha MP faced assault and we have seen that how Kejriwal remains silent on this issue shamefully..." He added, "And now from Punjab also, the evidence of misbehaviour with women has come in the form of a video that is embarrassing the entire country. I am talking about Balkar Singh, who is known to be special minister of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal... That video is so lewd that I cannot say much about it. I believe you all have seen how a Minister of Punjab was exploiting a young girl on the pretext of providing her a job. In the whole matter, the NCW also has issued a notice to DGP."

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Poonawalla alleged that the AAP always supports those who harras women. "I am surprised that Balkar Singh was present with Kejriwal in Jalandhar today in a rally. Why does AAP always support the ones who are harassing women? This has become a pattern... In every incident, you will see that the one who commits exploitation, Arvind Kejriwal and AAP stands with them. Kejriwal and AAP stand with Bibhav Kumar, and Balkar Singh and not the women." The BJP National Spokesperson also slammed INDIA bloc for their silence on the issue and said, "I want to ask AAP, will they take action against Balkar Singh or will save him like the way they protected Bibhav Kumar. The leaders of INDI alliance, who talk about women harrasment, why are they silent today?"

Poonawalla also spoke with ANI and targeted the leaders of INDIA alliance and claimed that the topic of women's safety is just a political tool for them. He said, "The incident that has come to light today, a 21-year-old girl was assaulted by a Punjab Minister. Why is Manish Tewari, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Akhilesh Yadav, quiet about this? They are those people who speak on such incidents often... If they are quiet today that means that for them, women's safety, harassment against women, all these topics are just political tools for them." He added further, "This minister (Balkar Singh) must resign and a probe must take place. Arvind Kejriwal was quiet on Swati Maliwal case and he is quiet on this incident as well."

The issue came to light after Tajinder Bagga, the National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), claimed that Punjab Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh compelled a 21-year-old girl to strip naked over a video call, and the National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the incident and demanded urgent intervention from Punjab Police. (ANI)

