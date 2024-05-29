Left Menu

300 aspirants for council tickets, high command to take call: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that there are 300 aspiring leaders for the Legislative Council elections and the high command would decide the selection criteria.

29-05-2024
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minster D K Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that there are 300 aspiring leaders for the Legislative Council elections and the high command would decide the selection criteria. Karnataka Legislative Council elections will be held in the first week of June for six MLCs elected by teachers and graduates, while the second is on June 13 for 11 seats elected by members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Sadashivanagara ahead of leaving to Delhi to meet the party's high command, he said, "There are more than 300 aspirants for Legislative Council tickets. It is not possible to accommodate every segment and region. There is demand from all regions to provide representation. Some seats have sitting MLCs and others have worked for the party at various levels. It is difficult for the party to decide. The high command will make a decision regarding this." The 75-member Legislative Council, including the chairman, has 32 BJP MLCs, 29 Congress MLCs, seven JD(S) MLCs and one Independent. Five seats are vacant owing to the resignation of MLCs, Tejaswini Gowda and K P Nanjundi from BJP, Marithibbe Gowda from JD(S) and Jagadish Shettar from Congress, who rejoined BJP to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

When asked about state Home Minister G Parameshwar's statement that the Deputy Chief Minister should not take all decisions regarding the selection, he said, "We will of course take all feedback into account." Further being asked about the change of KPCC President would be discussed during the Delhi visit, he said he doesn't have any information on that. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

