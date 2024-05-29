Potential Political Shift in South Africa: ANC's Grip at Stake
South Africans began voting in an election that could significantly impact the political landscape if the ruling African National Congress (ANC) loses its majority. Should the ANC secure less than 50% of the vote, it would need to form its first coalition government since Nelson Mandela's presidency. Over 27 million citizens are registered to vote, and partial results are expected shortly after polling stations close.
