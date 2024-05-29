Left Menu

Diane Abbott Barred from Labour Re-Candidacy Amid Controversy

Britain's first Black woman lawmaker, Diane Abbott, has been barred from running as a Labour candidate in the upcoming general election. Abbott, who was suspended over comments regarding Jewish prejudice and racism, was recently readmitted to the party but is still prohibited from candidacy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-05-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 12:46 IST
Diane Abbott Barred from Labour Re-Candidacy Amid Controversy
Diane Abbott
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's first Black woman lawmaker, Diane Abbott, said on Wednesday she had been barred from running as a Labour candidate in the July 4 general election after she was suspended more than a year ago for comments she made about Jews and racism. Abbott, who was first elected to parliament for Labour in 1987, was a close ally of the party's former leader Jeremy Corbyn and was on the left wing of the party.

Abbott was suspended last year after she sent a letter to the Observer newspaper in which she said the prejudice experienced by Jewish people was similar to, but not the same, as racism. "They undoubtedly experience prejudice. This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable," she wrote in the letter.

"It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice." "But they are not all their lives subject to racism."

Abbott apologised "unreservedly" after the letter was published but was suspended from the party. She told the BBC on Wednesday that she had been readmitted to the party, which is known as having the whip restored. "Although the whip has been restored, I am banned from standing as a Labour candidate," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024