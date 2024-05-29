Congress calls PM Modi's three-day 'Maun Vrat' from May 30 "tactics to keep campaigning or remain in headlines"

Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday raised an objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day meditation in Kanyakumari on May 30, stating that the activity will overlap or take place in the silence period or pre-election silence when all campaign-related or election-related activities are supposed to be halted. Calling it a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gimmick to keep campaigning or to keep the party in headlines, Singhvi argued that the Prime Minister was holding a 'Maun Vrat' during the silence period of 48 hours, when no one should be allowed to campaign, directly or indirectly.

Stating that the Prime Minister's Maun Vrat would be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, Singhvi argued that if the PM was to take up such an activity, it should be started after the silence period concludes or should be prohibited from being telecasted by print or audio-visual media. Speaking to the media after a Congress delegation meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI) here, Singhvi said, "We told the Election Commission that during the silence period of 48 hours, no one should be allowed to campaign, directly or indirectly. We have no objection to whatever any leader may do. Whether they keep a 'Maun Vrat' or anything, it should not be an indirect campaign in the silence period. We have complained that PM Modi has announced that he will sit for 'Maun Vrat' from the evening of May 30. The silence period would be from 7 o'clock on May 30 till June 1. This is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"These are the tactics to either keep campaigning or to keep himself in the headlines. We have asked the Election Commission that he should start this (Maun Vrat) after 24-48 hours in the evening of June 1. But if he insists on beginning this tomorrow, then it should be prohibited from being telecasted by print or audio-visual Media," said Singhvi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Kanyakumari on May 30, when campaigning for the final phase of the ongoing parliamentary elections ends, to begin a three-day meditation.

As per reports, the Prime Minister will be at the Rock Memorial's Dhyan Mandapam during his stay, the site where Swami Vivekananda meditated in 1892. 48 hours before elections, known as the silence period or pre-election silence, is when all campaign-related or election-related activity is supposed to be halted, and no citizens, journalists, politicians, etc. are allowed to partake in any such activity.

This is done to give the voters a peaceful break from being influenced by campaigns so that they may make a considered decision while voting. Under sections 126, 126A, and 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (RP Act), all election-related activities, which are activities intended or likely to influence or affect the results of an election like holding public meetings, giving speeches, etc. are prohibited during the silence period.

Most of this is enforced through notifications by the Election Commission of India (ECI). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)