Modi's Bold Accusations Against TMC: Politics of Appeasement and Illegal Immigration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that demography in the border areas of West Bengal is changing because of infiltration and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of indulging in the politics of appeasement so that illegal immigrants could settle in Bengal. Modi also said that a major ''political earthquake'' is expected within the next six months after June 4, the day when the results of the Lok Sabha election would be out. He claimed that the Trinamool Congress government in the state was giving away the rights of ''original'' OBCs to Muslims by issuing false caste certificates.

He said, ''The demography in the bordering areas of Bengal is being changed. The TMC is against giving citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities. Why are they opposing the CAA so much? Why are these people (TMC leaders) lying about the CAA?'' He asserted that the Matua community members would get Indian citizenship with all the respect that's due to them.

The TMC does not want the Hindus and Matuas to stay in Bengal, Modi alleged while addressing his last election rally in the state in this election at Kakdwip.

''To appease a section of the society, the TMC government is openly attacking the Constitution, which has given reservations to Dalits and backward castes. Reservations were looted in West Bengal and false OBC certificates were issued to Muslims,'' Modi said.

He referred to the May 22 Calcutta High Court order that struck down the Other Backward Classes (OBC) status of several classes in West Bengal granted since 2010, finding such reservations to vacancies in services and posts in the state are illegal.

''But the TMC cannot accept this verdict. They are misguiding Muslims by spreading wrong information regarding the court's verdict. Just imagine to what end they can go for appeasement,'' Modi added.

''Today, infiltrators are snatching away the opportunities provided for the youths. They are encroaching on your properties and land and the entire country is worried about that,'' he said.

After counting of votes, these TMC people will run out of steam, the prime minister claimed.

''Your one vote will help to change the political direction of the nation. In the next six months after June 4, a major political earthquake will take place in the country. Political parties which thrive on dynastic politics will disintegrate on their own. ''Even their party functionaries have become tired. They are all seeing in which direction the country is moving and the direction in which their parties are heading," the PM said. Modi attacked the TMC, accusing it of preventing the implementation of central schemes for fishermen, and other programmes such as Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat.

He also accused the TMC government of compromising national security by allowing unchecked infiltration in West Bengal from across its borders.

''Modi claimed that the TMC and the ''INDI Jamaat'' alliance are taking West Bengal in a different direction away from 'Viksit Bharat','' he alleged.

He charged ''TMC goons'' of attacking Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Ramakrishna Mission establishments in the state.

Modi also lashed out at the ruling TMC for demanding ''cut money'' from everyone in the state to provide them government grants – from every scheme.

"TMC only cares about extortion and cut money. They have only one agenda. They want cut money on everything - ration distribution system, Awas Yojana and the mid-day meal scheme,'' he said.

He thanked the people of Bengal for supporting the BJP in the election and for turning up in huge numbers in rallies and meetings.

