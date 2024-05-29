Left Menu

Congress Leader Kharge Criticizes Modi and BJP at Odisha Rally

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi and the BJP during election rallies in Odisha's Balasore and Bhadrak. He warned that the BJP's return to power would jeopardize democracy and the Constitution. He highlighted issues such as unemployment, unfulfilled promises, and the reservation policy for SC, ST, and OBCs.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 29-05-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 21:13 IST
Congress Leader Kharge Criticizes Modi and BJP at Odisha Rally
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asserted that if the saffron party returns to power, both democracy and the Constitution will be jeopardised.

Speaking at election rallies in Odisha's Balasore and Bhadrak parliamentary constituencies, Kharge emphasised, ''In this election, if you don't defeat the BJP, then both our Constitution and democracy will be at risk, along with your future.'' He also highlighted concerns about the country's reservation policy for SC, ST, and OBCs being endangered if the BJP assumes power.

Kharge further criticised the current government, stating, ''Under the present rule, youth are suffering the most. Unemployment rates are high, and there is a crisis across the nation. However, Modiji seems indifferent to these issues. His sole focus is on retaining power.'' Kharge said nearly 30 lakh central government and over 1.60 lakh Odisha government posts are currently vacant.

Questioning Modi's unfulfilled promises, Kharge remarked, ''Modi had pledged to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every person by bringing back black money, doubling farmers' income, and providing two crore employment opportunities to youth each year. Where are these promises?'' The Congress president also expressed dismay over the handling of issues such as the unrest in Manipur, accusing Modi of neglecting the situation and prioritising his political interests instead.

Hitting out at the BJP leaders for accusing that Congress leaders of being scared of Pakistan, Kharge said, ''It was the Congress and its leader Indira Gandhi who divided Pakistan into two parts and gave freedom to Bangladesh by putting one lakh people into jail. We are not scared of any one and if someone tries to scare us, we never bow.'' ''The BJP and RSS people are scared of the British. It was the Congress which gave freedom to India. Thousands of Congress workers sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle,'' he said.

''Modi also claims that he is providing free ration to 80 crore people. Is he giving from his own pocket? The UPA government had brought the National Food Security Act (NFSA) because of which Modi is distributing the ration,'' the Congress leader said.

Slamming BJP's Gujarat model, Kharge cited the example of the fire incident at a gaming zone in Rajkot and said, ''The gaming zone was operating without a license. Is this your Gujarat model?'' Alleging an alliance between the BJP and BJD in Odisha, Kharge remarked on their apparent separation, stating, ''Earlier, the BJD used to yield to whatever the BJP wanted. Now, they have temporarily parted ways, but only time will tell how long this broken alliance will endure.'' Stating that BJP leaders are now making remarks against Naveen Patnaik on his health condition, Kharge advised Patnaik to maintain distance from the saffron party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024