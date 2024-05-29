Left Menu

Hungary Weighs Support for Mark Rutte's NATO Candidacy Amid Controversy

Hungary is still contemplating whether to support outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the role of NATO secretary general. Hungarian leader Viktor Orban expressed concerns over Rutte's previous controversial statements about Hungary, which included opinions on the country leaving the European Union and subjugation.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:04 IST
Hungary is still discussing whether it should back outgoing Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte's candidacy as the next NATO secretary general, the country's leader Viktor Orban told French magazine Le Point, adding Rutte had previously expressed "problematic" opinions.

"On the one hand he said the Hungary should leave the European Union and, on the other, that we should be forced to kneel. That is not the best way to win our support."

