Hungary Weighs Support for Mark Rutte's NATO Candidacy Amid Controversy
Hungary is still contemplating whether to support outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the role of NATO secretary general. Hungarian leader Viktor Orban expressed concerns over Rutte's previous controversial statements about Hungary, which included opinions on the country leaving the European Union and subjugation.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:04 IST
- Country:
- France
Hungary is still discussing whether it should back outgoing Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte's candidacy as the next NATO secretary general, the country's leader Viktor Orban told French magazine Le Point, adding Rutte had previously expressed "problematic" opinions.
"On the one hand he said the Hungary should leave the European Union and, on the other, that we should be forced to kneel. That is not the best way to win our support."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indore civic body withdraws `military-like' uniform of anti-encroachment squad after controversy
Hawaii's Savannah Gankiewicz Takes Miss USA Crown Amidst Pageant Controversy
Controversy Over Constitution Colors: Assam CM vs. Rahul Gandhi
Rohit Sharma's Privacy Breach Controversy with Star Sports
BJP's Madhavi Latha slams AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over corruption and Swati Maliwal controversy