Political Unfolding: Modi's Conspiracy Claims Over Patnaik's Health

Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION ELN84 ELECTIONS-OD-2NDLD MODI-PATNAIK **** Modi hints at 'conspiracy' behind Naveen Patnaik's 'deteriorating' health; CM says 'I am in perfect health' Baripada/Balasore (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hinted at a ''conspiracy'' behind the ''sudden deterioration of the health condition of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and said if the BJP formed the government in the state, it will constitute a special committee to probe the facts.**** DEL57 ELECTIONS-PM-MEDITATION-LAW **** No bar in electoral law on PM planning meditation trip ahead of last phase of LS polls: Sources New Delhi: There is no bar under electoral law on the prime minister to undertake a meditation trip during elections, sources in the know said on Wednesday, amid the Congress's opposition to Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Kanyakumari's 'Dhyan Mandapam' from May 30.**** DEL53 UP-ACCIDENT-2NDLD KARAN BHUSHAN **** Two knocked dead by SUV in convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan's son in UP Gonda (UP): Two cousins were killed and a woman was injured after being hit by an SUV that was allegedly part of the cavalcade of BJP's Kaiserganj candidate Karan Bhushan Singh here on Wednesday. The car driver has been arrested, police said.**** MDS12 KA-LDALL-PRAJWAL **** Police on alert to arrest Prajwal who is expected to land in the early hours of Friday Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, has booked a flight to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30 and is expected to land in the early hours of Friday, after a special court for public representatives rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday.**** DEL59 DELHI-LDALL WEATHER **** Delhi records max temp of 46.8 deg C, highest in 79 years New Delhi: Delhi's Mungeshpur on Wednesday logged a maximum of 52.9 degrees Celsius, the highest ever temperature recorded in the city, even as the India Meteorological Department said it is examining sensors and data of the area's weather station for any potential error.**** DEL60 MHA-LD CAA **** Govt starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday started granting citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in West Bengal, Haryana and Uttarakhand.**** CAL7 DEF-OD-MISSILE **** India successfully test fires Rudra M-II missile Balasore (Odisha): India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile off the coast of Odisha, defence sources said.**** ELN92 ELECTIONS-WB-2ND-LD MODI **** Demography in Bengal's border areas changing due to infiltration, political earthquake coming: Modi Kakdwip (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that demography in the border areas of West Bengal is changing because of infiltration and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of indulging in the politics of appeasement so that illegal immigrants could settle in Bengal.**** ELN91 ELECTIONS-WB-MAMATA FUNDS **** PM spreading 'lies' about providing funds to Bengal, says Mamata, BJP retaliates Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of ''spreading lies'' about funds being provided to the state and challenged the PM to prove his claim.**** ELN79 ELECTIONS-UP-2NDLD SHAH **** During SP rule in UP, power supply uninterrupted on Ramzan not on Janmashtami: Amit Shah Maharajganj/Ballia (UP): Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the Samajwadi Party over ''power shortages'' during its term in Uttar Pradesh, and said the supply was uninterrupted during Ramzan but not on Janmashtami.**** DEL49 MONSOON **** Monsoon onset over Kerala, Northeast likely by Thursday New Delhi: Spurred on by Cyclone Remal, southwest monsoon is expected to hit the Kerala coast and parts of northeast by Thursday, a day ahead of the date forecast by the weather office.**** ELN76 ELECTIONS-PB-2NDLD RAHUL **** In Punjab, drug problem 'exists even today, increasing', says Rahul Gandhi Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the drug problem in Punjab ''exists even today and is increasing'', and called for strict action against the menace.**** BOM42 CG-BLAST-2ND LD FACTORY-CLOSURE **** Blast-hit Chhattisgarh unit to stop production; CM says firm to pay Rs 30 lakh to kin of deceased Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): Days after a massive blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, the local administration on Wednesday ordered the shutting of production and ''allied activities'' in the unit.**** BOM40 MH-PORSCHE CAR-LD SUSPENSION **** Porsche crash blood sample swap: Two doctors of Sassoon Hospital suspended, dean sent on leave Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday suspended two doctors of state-run Sassoon General Hospital and a staffer, two days after they were arrested in connection with the alleged manipulation of blood samples of the minor driver involved in the Porsche car crash in Pune.**** BOM38 GJ-LD FIRE **** Game zone tragedy: accused partner among dead; another co-owner arrested Ahmedabad: A partner of the Rajkot-based TRP game zone, named as an accused in the case registered over the last week's devastating fire at the recreation facility, was among the 27 persons who died in the tragedy, officials said on Wednesday.**** LEGAL LGD3 SC-KEJRIWAL **** SC registry refuses urgent listing of Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail New Delhi: The Supreme Court registry on Wednesday refused urgent listing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking extension of his interim bail by seven days for undergoing certain medical tests. **** LGM1 KL-BJP-HC-CM-DAUGHTER **** BJP leader moves Kerala HC against CM Vijayan's daughter's alleged foreign bank accounts Kochi: BJP leader Shone George has filed an application in the Kerala High Court, alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's now defunct company Exalogic ''parked'' huge sums in an account in Abu Dhabi and that Canadian company SNC Lavalin routed funds to the USA through it.**** LGD18 UP-COURT-LD AZAM **** SP leader Azam Khan convicted in forced eviction case; wife released in another Rampur: A court here on Wednesday convicted Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in an eight-year-old case of forcibly vacating a house and beating the owner.**** LGD15 DL-HC-SHARJEEL-LD SEDITION **** HC grants student activist Sharjeel Imam bail in sedition case New Delhi: More than four years after he was arrested, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to student activist Sharjeel Imam in connection with a 2020 communal riots case involving allegations of sedition and unlawful activities.**** FOREIGN FGN52 SINGAPORE-FLIGHT-REPORT **** Gravitational forces hit Singapore Airlines flight; aircraft dropped 178 ft in 4.6 seconds: investigators Singapore: A rapid change in gravitational forces over 4.6 seconds resulted in an altitude drop of 178 ft to the Singapore Airlines flight last week, which likely caused injuries to crew and passengers, according to the findings of a preliminary investigation into the severe turbulence incident released on Wednesday. **** FGN53 CHINA-ECONOMY-IMF-GOPINATH **** IMF revises China's GDP to 5% this year; Growth may decelerate to 3.3 per cent by 2029, Gita Gopinath Beijing: The IMF on Wednesday projected China's economic growth at 5 per cent, up from its earlier forecast of 4.6 per cent, but cautioned it of a slowdown to contract to 3.3 per cent by 2029 due to ageing and slower productivity growth and suggested to boost productivity to continue with economic reforms. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)