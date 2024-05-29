JP Nadda Leads Vibrant Roadshow for Debasree Chaudhuri in Kolkata
BJP president JP Nadda led a roadshow in Kolkata for the party's Kolkata Dakshin candidate, Debasree Chaudhuri. The event started near Ashutosh College and ended outside Syama Prasad Mookerjee's residence. The rally saw participation from key party members and included chants against the ruling TMC and slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay'.
- Country:
- India
BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday led a roadshow for his party's Kolkata Dakshin candidate Debasree Chaudhuri.
The roadshow started outside the Ashutosh College near Hazra Crossing, and culminated outside the residence of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Bhabanipur, about 600 metres away.
Nadda was accompanied by state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and Chaudhuri on a hoodless vehicle as he waved at the people waiting on both sides of the road.
Those who participated in the rally raised slogans against the ruling TMC of the state, amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay' and 'Jai Shree Ram'.
Chaudhuri, an MP from Raiganj in northern West Bengal, has been fielded this time in Kolkata Dakshin, a constituency represented by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee before she became the chief minister. The TMC has re-nominated Mala Roy for the seat, while the Congress-Left alliance has fielded CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"People within BJP hurt after Kangana fielded from Mandi," Pratibha Singh exudes confidence of Congress winning all Himachal LS seats
"Efforts being made to whitewash, cover Swati Maliwal assault case": Delhi BJP chief attacks AAP
Madhya Pradesh: BJP workers perform Havan for 'BJP target of 400 seats' in Lok Sabha election
Karnal LS seat: BJP veteran Khattar takes on Congress' youth leader Budhiraja
BJP wants to destroy Constitution, scrap reservation: Rahul Gandhi in Odisha's Bolangir.