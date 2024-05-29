Left Menu

JP Nadda Leads Vibrant Roadshow for Debasree Chaudhuri in Kolkata

BJP president JP Nadda led a roadshow in Kolkata for the party's Kolkata Dakshin candidate, Debasree Chaudhuri. The event started near Ashutosh College and ended outside Syama Prasad Mookerjee's residence. The rally saw participation from key party members and included chants against the ruling TMC and slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay'.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:22 IST
JP Nadda Leads Vibrant Roadshow for Debasree Chaudhuri in Kolkata
JP Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday led a roadshow for his party's Kolkata Dakshin candidate Debasree Chaudhuri.

The roadshow started outside the Ashutosh College near Hazra Crossing, and culminated outside the residence of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Bhabanipur, about 600 metres away.

Nadda was accompanied by state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and Chaudhuri on a hoodless vehicle as he waved at the people waiting on both sides of the road.

Those who participated in the rally raised slogans against the ruling TMC of the state, amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay' and 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Chaudhuri, an MP from Raiganj in northern West Bengal, has been fielded this time in Kolkata Dakshin, a constituency represented by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee before she became the chief minister. The TMC has re-nominated Mala Roy for the seat, while the Congress-Left alliance has fielded CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024