Left Menu

BJP Protests Sparked by Jitendra Awhad's Ambedkar Poster Incident

BJP workers protested in Maharashtra against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad for allegedly insulting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar by tearing up posters with his image. Awhad had apologized and stated he was defending against the Manusmriti's teachings. A case was filed against him under Indian Penal Code sections.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 12:11 IST
BJP Protests Sparked by Jitendra Awhad's Ambedkar Poster Incident
Jitendra Awhad
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers held protests in parts of Maharashtra on Thursday against NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, accusing him of insulting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Former state minister Awhad apologised on Wednesday for tearing up posters denouncing the Manusmriti which also had a picture of Ambedkar on them.

Awhad had taken part in a protest at Mahad in Raigad district against the state government's alleged plans to introduce some verses from the Manusmriti in school curriculum.

The ancient text supported the caste system and denigrated women, he had said earlier, asking people to oppose the decision.

A controversy erupted after videos of that protest showed Awhad tearing up a stack of posters which also had Ambedkar's picture on them.

The BJP workers on Thursday staged protests at key locations in various cities of the state, including Mumbai, Nagpur and Thane, condemning Awhad's act.

A case has been registered against Awhad at Bundgarden police station in Pune on complaint of a BJP functionary under Indian Penal Code sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth), 295 (destroying, damaging or defiling a place of worship or sacred object).

State NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil in a post on X on Thursday said, ''Jitendra Awhad has been actively working to protect the teachings of Dr Ambedkar. Nobody can doubt his integrity and dedication towards Dr Ambedkar. He has already tendered an apology for what unintentionally happened during the protest. I am confident that followers of Ambedkar will not fall prey to false campaign of the opposition.'' Reposting Patil's comments on his X handle, Awhad said he no longer feels alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024